Linda Carol Brinkley DealApril 24, 1948 - June 12, 2021Linda Carol Brinkley Deal, 73, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home, following a period of declining health.Linda was born April 24, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Howard Brinkley and Julia Duckworth Brinkley.Linda loved being a hair stylist, going shopping, and walking on the beach collecting seashells.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Brinkley.Survivors include her husband, Michael Deal of the home; two daughters, Annette Deal and Amie Deal Mull and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Kendal Mull and Katie Mull; and great-grandchild, Lola Kerley. Also surviving is her sister, Jane Jones and husband, Buck; and brother, Bob Brinkley.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care of Burke County, 814 W Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.