Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Carol Brinkley Deal
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services - Ballantyne Chapel
16151 Lancaster Hwy.
Charlotte, NC
Linda Carol Brinkley Deal

April 24, 1948 - June 12, 2021

Linda Carol Brinkley Deal, 73, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home, following a period of declining health.

Linda was born April 24, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Howard Brinkley and Julia Duckworth Brinkley.

Linda loved being a hair stylist, going shopping, and walking on the beach collecting seashells.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Brinkley.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Deal of the home; two daughters, Annette Deal and Amie Deal Mull and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Kendal Mull and Katie Mull; and great-grandchild, Lola Kerley. Also surviving is her sister, Jane Jones and husband, Buck; and brother, Bob Brinkley.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care of Burke County, 814 W Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services - Ballantyne Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services - Ballantyne Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Just learned of Linda's passing. We were out of town when she passed. My prayers are with you all. Linda was my hairdresser for several years.
Emily Thompson
Friend
October 26, 2021
Mike, Amie and Annette, we are so very sorry to hear about Linda's passing. It just doesn't seem possible that so many years have passed since you girls played and laughed and went back and forth between your house and grand mom's. I can still hear Linda's laughter, she always had the cutest laugh! Just know that we are sending you hugs and asking God to bless you during this difficult time. Love, Chip and Delayne
Delayne Sherrill
June 17, 2021
Linda cut my hair for a long time. And Mike was my best friend at Alba for years. My wife and I will miss Linda, and we share the grief of Mike and her family.
Ivey Pope
Friend
June 14, 2021
Linda was my hairdresser for years. She was a very sweet lady. I will miss her dearly. God bless you Mike and your family.
Libby Arney
Friend
June 14, 2021
Your Pittman Gap Church Family
June 14, 2021
Dear Mike, Amie and Annette, please accept my sincere condolences. I was so sorry to hear this. So many fond memories of good times with Linda. Sincerely, Fern Farris Brinkley
Fern Brinkley
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jane,I am so sorry to hear about your sister,Linda. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Much love and hugs.
Kathy Church Via
June 14, 2021
Jane and Buck: I was so sorry to hear of Linda's passing. You and the rest of the family will be in our prayers. We love you, Debbie & David
Debbie Britt
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jane and Buck, my deepest sympathy is extended to you as well as to the rest of Linda's family. Prayers for you. God bless!

Virginia Fryar
Virginia Fryar
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results