Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Drue Smith
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Linda Drue Clark Smith

November 17, 1944 - September 9, 2021

Mrs. Linda Drue Clark Smith, 76, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Linda was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Burke County, to the late William Taft Clark and Fannie Brittain Clark. She was formerly employed in the textile industry as a knitter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Smith; and seven siblings, Jessie Arney, Festus Bollinger, Sanford Clark, Wilma Clark, Raymond Clark, Ted Clark and Frank Clark.

Survivors include her four children, Pamela Moody, Joseph Beck, Holly Hanley and Jason Beck; brother, Taft Clark Jr.; and sister, Reba Blankenship. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Lindsey Drue Billings, Ian Beck, Matoska Russell, Tara Beck, Garrett Hanley, Ravin Russell, and Jack Jack Beck; great-great-grandchildren, Szimon Lee, Meshia Lee, Skyleigh Ann Billings, Lacey Russell, Kai Morris and Cedar Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss.
Marc Ross
September 13, 2021
My heart is breaking to learn of Linda's passing. She was one of the most giving selfless persons that I know. Her humble sweet spirit was a true message of God's love. She will be missed. I know she is in the presence of God receiving her Heavenly rewards.
Lisa Keller
Family
September 13, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of my cousin Linda. I remember a really sweet girl that I really enjoyed visiting when I was growing up. I am so glad that I got to see her and Reba once again some years ago when momma died. Wishing you happy memories of your mom.
Carolyn Brittain Beatty
Family
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. God Bless all the family. Worked with Linda and she was always such a sweetheart.
CARLA BRANCH
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Love and prayers for you all. What a wonderful woman she was! I loved her.
Beth Hanley
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results