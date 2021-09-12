Linda Drue Clark SmithNovember 17, 1944 - September 9, 2021Mrs. Linda Drue Clark Smith, 76, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.Linda was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Burke County, to the late William Taft Clark and Fannie Brittain Clark. She was formerly employed in the textile industry as a knitter.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Smith; and seven siblings, Jessie Arney, Festus Bollinger, Sanford Clark, Wilma Clark, Raymond Clark, Ted Clark and Frank Clark.Survivors include her four children, Pamela Moody, Joseph Beck, Holly Hanley and Jason Beck; brother, Taft Clark Jr.; and sister, Reba Blankenship. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Lindsey Drue Billings, Ian Beck, Matoska Russell, Tara Beck, Garrett Hanley, Ravin Russell, and Jack Jack Beck; great-great-grandchildren, Szimon Lee, Meshia Lee, Skyleigh Ann Billings, Lacey Russell, Kai Morris and Cedar Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.