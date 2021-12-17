Lisa Christine Bumgarner Moses
January 5, 1968 - December 15, 2021
Mrs. Lisa Christine Bumgarner Moses, 53, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence.
Lisa was born Jan. 5, 1968, in Burke County, to Carl Douglas Bumgarner Jr. and Doris Icard Bumgarner. She loved animals, was a great people person, and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Betty Moody; and brother-in-law, Joshua Chad Moses.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, David Moses; brother, Timothy "Scott" Bumgarner Sr. and wife, Claire; nephew, Timothy "T.J." Bumgarner Jr.; niece, Adrianna Bumgarner; brother-in-law, Casey Shoemaker, his children, Lieam and Cassi Shoemaker; and father-in-law, David Ray Moses.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Stacey Layne officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, www.amoremsupport.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.