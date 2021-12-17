I have such fond memories of Lisa. We loved the Dukes of Hazzard, sleepovers and good food! I always loved hanging out from childhood to our teen years. Lisa got me a cherished wedding gift when i got married, which i will look at a little differently now. The gift was a tiny little stained-glass lighthouse. From now on, that little lighthouse will be Lisa shining bright as she has transcended and watches over us. Much love Lisa, you were always a bright light to me.

Chana Seagle Van Meter December 17, 2021