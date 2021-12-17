Menu
Lisa Christine Bumgarner Moses
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Lisa Christine Bumgarner Moses

January 5, 1968 - December 15, 2021

Mrs. Lisa Christine Bumgarner Moses, 53, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence.

Lisa was born Jan. 5, 1968, in Burke County, to Carl Douglas Bumgarner Jr. and Doris Icard Bumgarner. She loved animals, was a great people person, and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Betty Moody; and brother-in-law, Joshua Chad Moses.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, David Moses; brother, Timothy "Scott" Bumgarner Sr. and wife, Claire; nephew, Timothy "T.J." Bumgarner Jr.; niece, Adrianna Bumgarner; brother-in-law, Casey Shoemaker, his children, Lieam and Cassi Shoemaker; and father-in-law, David Ray Moses.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Stacey Layne officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, www.amoremsupport.com.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Maria Fleming
December 16, 2021
This us Patsy Brown Conger. So sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you.
Patsy Conger
Family
December 16, 2021
Only met Lisa once, she was very sweet and friendly person. God Bless You Lisa
Todd Stephens
Friend
December 16, 2021
I have such fond memories of Lisa. We loved the Dukes of Hazzard, sleepovers and good food! I always loved hanging out from childhood to our teen years. Lisa got me a cherished wedding gift when i got married, which i will look at a little differently now. The gift was a tiny little stained-glass lighthouse. From now on, that little lighthouse will be Lisa shining bright as she has transcended and watches over us. Much love Lisa, you were always a bright light to me.
Chana Seagle Van Meter
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
TAMMIE FRANK
Other
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results