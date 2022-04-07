Lois Shoupe Cook SealsJanuary 27, 1951 - April 4, 2022Lois Shoupe Cook Seals, 71, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, April 4, 2022.Born in Burke County, Jan. 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late James and Raney Shoupe. Lois was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to anyone that needed one. She devoted herself to the care of her disabled late husband, Daniel Cook, for 27 years. Lois spent many years waiting tables and made many friends who adored her spunky personality. She kept that sassiness and spunk right up until her death.Lois will be remembered for her fierce love and intense light that shone through those who loved her. She loved many children along the way, but she most treasured her daughter she tried so long for. She was blessed to re-marry and spent the last 25 years of her life with her husband, Nick. He took care of her during her declining health.Lois is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Nick Seals; daughter, Ashley Cook McGee (Derik); grandchildren, Alaina Cook (Colby), Rory McGee, and Palmer McGee; great-grandchildren, Cailyn Cook and Coltyn Poteat; sisters, Evelyn Keller and Louise Murphy (Jim); brother, Bill Shoupe (Camille); numerous nieces and nephews; and special nephews, Jamie and Michael Shoupe, who served as her practice children while waiting for her own.In addition to her parents and late husband, Lois was preceded in death by a daughter, Olivia Seals; sister, Dorothy Patton; and brother-in-law, Ralph Keller.The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at North Morganton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Burt William officiating. The family will greet friends at the church following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the grandchildren's college funds.Sossoman Funeral Home