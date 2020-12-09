Louise Stephens GlasbrookSeptember 27, 1922 - December 7, 2020Louise Stephens Glasbrook, 98, a longtime resident of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.Louise was born Sept. 27, 1922, in Burke County, the eldest daughter to the late John C. Stephens and Helen Fowler Stephens. She was a child of the Great Depression and was self-reliant, thrifty, and lived independently for 30 years, following the death of her beloved husband, Emile "Buster" Glasbook, who passed in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Willard, Ernest, Jack and Dean Stephens.She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Starnes of Connelly Springs, and Margarette Polson of Camden, S.C.; brother, Richard Stephens of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick officiating.Memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690. Louise always expressed her gratitude for different church members, especially Willie Pascal, who brought by Wednesday evening meals. Not only did she receive amazing meals, but even better fellowship.