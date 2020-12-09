Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Stephens Glasbrook
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Louise Stephens Glasbrook

September 27, 1922 - December 7, 2020

Louise Stephens Glasbrook, 98, a longtime resident of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Louise was born Sept. 27, 1922, in Burke County, the eldest daughter to the late John C. Stephens and Helen Fowler Stephens. She was a child of the Great Depression and was self-reliant, thrifty, and lived independently for 30 years, following the death of her beloved husband, Emile "Buster" Glasbook, who passed in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Willard, Ernest, Jack and Dean Stephens.

She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Starnes of Connelly Springs, and Margarette Polson of Camden, S.C.; brother, Richard Stephens of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690. Louise always expressed her gratitude for different church members, especially Willie Pascal, who brought by Wednesday evening meals. Not only did she receive amazing meals, but even better fellowship.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I loved louise I really enjoyed taking care of her. She was a great lady. She really enjoyed food Christian music and made sure she had that. I loved to sit hold her hand and just talk to her. She will me missed
Vicky Sheppard
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results