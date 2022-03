Louise Cook Howard



March 16, 1942 - March 6, 2021



Mrs. Louise Cook Howard, 78, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. She spent most of her adult life working in the hosiery industry. She is survived by her husband, Jerald Thomas Howard Sr. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 8, 2021.