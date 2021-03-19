Menu
Louise Verreault Rivenbark
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC
Louise Verreault Rivenbark

January 31, 1934 - March 13, 2021

Louise Verreault Rivenbark, 87, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, while in her sleep, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, J. Robert Rivenbark; seven children; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was born in Valdese to John Francis Verreault and Jeannette Garrou Verreault. She spent a life of love and joy.

A graveside funeral service and internment will be held in Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located in Valdese, Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m.

Reeves Funeral Home

3308 N MAIN STREET Hope Mills NC 28348
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street, Hope Mills, NC
