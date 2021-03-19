Louise Verreault Rivenbark



January 31, 1934 - March 13, 2021



Louise Verreault Rivenbark, 87, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, while in her sleep, surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband, J. Robert Rivenbark; seven children; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.



She was born in Valdese to John Francis Verreault and Jeannette Garrou Verreault. She spent a life of love and joy.



A graveside funeral service and internment will be held in Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located in Valdese, Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.