Louise High Whitener
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Louise High Whitener

December 10, 1926 - September 5, 2021

Louise High Whitener, 94, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Born in Catawba County, Dec. 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. High Sr. and Ora Clanton High. Louise was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to the beach, and making dolls.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Brenda W. Durst (Dale) and Frances Whitener; grandsons, Matthew and Stephen Durst; sister, Katherine H. Jones; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Whitener; and four siblings, James High, Willie Pollard, Carroll High, and Ralph A. High Jr.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
NC
Sep
12
Burial
3:30p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
