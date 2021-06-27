Loy was my friend and mentor for 50 years and his family are my family. He taught me to play golf and love the game. Don’t think I have ever known anyone who loved golf more. The best thing he taught me was how to be a friend, and he did that by being the best friend I could ever have. I loved him like a brother and have no doubt he felt the same. I could never repay all he did for me over the course of our friendship but I am at peace that he Is reunited with Harriett, Davina, and mama Sue and that he and I will see each other again. Rest In Peace Lightnin .

SteveHagler Friend June 21, 2021