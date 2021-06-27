Loy David Buff
March 9, 1936 - June 17, 2021
Loy David Buff, 85, of Oak Island, formerly of Charlotte and Morganton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Azalea Health and Rehab Center in Wilmington.
Loy was born March 9, 1936, the son of the late Luther Buff and Sue Benfield Buff Norris.
Loy, known as "Lightening" by his friends, graduated from Morganton High School in 1954, and continued his education at Catawba College, where he played football. He was an avid golfer and the owner of several Peddler Steakhouses in the Charlotte area, before his retirement to Oak Island.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Hale Buff; daughter, Davina Buff Jones; sisters, Irene Buff Kelly, Hattie Mae Huffman, Bobbie Sprouse Brock; and brother, Bennie Sprouse.
Loy is survived by his daughters, Tanya Buff Hart of Oak Island, Beverly Buff Sadler (Hank) of Charlotte; five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his phenomenal life will be announced at a later date
Coastal Cremationswww.coastalcremationsnc.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.