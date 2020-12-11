Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Lucy Ann Shook Watson
July 8, 1940 - December 9, 2020
Mrs. Lucy Ann Shook Watson, 80, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She worked for many years at Alba-Waldensian at the John Louis Plant. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Watson. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Watson family.
I am so sorry to hear that Ms. Lucy has passed away. I had the pleasure of teaching Seth, her grandson, and meeting her when my mom moved to Agape. She was always so friendly and looked out for my mom. I loved our porch chats when the weather was nice. Prayers go out to you all.
Jeri Banghrt
Acquaintance
January 19, 2021
Lucy is my aunt whom I have very good memories of. She was such a sweet lady! She will be missed by all.
Dorothy Shuford
Family
December 20, 2020
My Aunt Lucy was one of the sweetest women I've ever known. Her passing brings a sad day.
Tim Andrews
Family
December 12, 2020
Prayers for the family, so sorry for your loss David.
Shena Keller
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your lost. Aunt Lucy was the sweetest lady. I know her an momma are having a happy reunion in Heaven. Love y'all.
Dale n Doris Hudson
December 12, 2020
Dearest Watson Family,
Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Please know that your entire family remains in our thoughts and prayers. May you receive comfort during this difficult time. Our sincere condolences.
Fiserv Family
Your Fiserv Family
December 11, 2020
We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Aunt Lucy. I have many fond memories of growing up with Lucy and playing in Connelly Springs with my sister Linda and Lucy. Lucy will be missed by many family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Watson family. Sincerely, Howard and Priscilla Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard Stirewalt
Family
December 11, 2020
Lucy was my aunt. She probably did as much to raise me as my own parents did. I used to spend the summers at her house. I will miss her so much. David, our prayers are with you during this trying time.
Nelson Shook
December 11, 2020
Dear David and family, I was so broken hearted to hear about your dear see mom. We have many friends for many years. I loved her dearly. I was so blessed to have had her as a friend. She loved you guys and her family dearly. May God give you strength in the coming days. Thanks for sharing her with us. We will see her again. Love Elaine Pitts
Elaine Pitts
Friend
December 10, 2020
I know sorry doesn't begin to make you feel better. I am sorry that you are having to go through this. Try to continue to remember the good times. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathy (CB)
Cathy Brown
Family Friend
December 10, 2020
Timothy Andrews
December 10, 2020
David and Family - I am so sorry for your loss. Lucy was so sweet and special. Sending prayers your way. - Steph
Stephanie Orders
Friend
December 10, 2020
JOHN FLOWERS
December 10, 2020
David, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So sorry for your loss. Richard and Tammy Roach
Richard Roach
December 10, 2020
Lucy was my Aunt and I will miss her dearly. I used to spend days during the summer with her and she always made things fun. What a strong lady, as she never complained about feeling bad. I love Lucy and will miss her very much.