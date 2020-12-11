Lucy Ann Shook Watson



July 8, 1940 - December 9, 2020



Mrs. Lucy Ann Shook Watson, 80, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She worked for many years at Alba-Waldensian at the John Louis Plant. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Watson. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Watson family.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.