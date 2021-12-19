Menu
Lucy Crawley Wellman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Lucy Crawley Wellman

February 9, 1927 - December 15, 2021

Our Mom went to see Jesus and all her family Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Lucy was 94.

She was born Feb. 9, 1927, to Alexander Crawley and Ruth Dale Crawley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Wellman; and her siblings, Nelson Crawley, Ralph Crawley, Howard Crawley, Virgil Crawley, William Crawley, Derlene Brittain and Verlie Smith.

She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church and loved her church. She worked at Shadowline for many years, then at Burke Yarns in Valdese. Later, she enjoyed working with kids at Hopewell Day Care.

Her passion besides loving and caring for her children and grandchildren was bowling, fishing with her husband and writing cards to people and receiving them. For many years, she loved working puzzles, framing them and giving them to family and friends.

Lucy is survived by her children, Diann Pearson, Jimmy Wellman (Debbie) and Brenda Clark (Randy); beloved grandchildren, Lorrie Patton, Amy Clarke, Clint Wellman, Wendy Houk, Jamie Clark, Dana Hensley and Chris Wellman; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The service celebrating her life will be at Grace Baptist Church Monday, Dec. 20. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., and the service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Marty Bess, Eugene Ridley and Randy Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church.

Donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Missions, 1939 Paul Shuping Ave., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
Dec
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
