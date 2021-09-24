Menu
Luther Edward Calvin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Luther Edward Calvin

April 8, 1936 - September 21, 2021

Luther Edward Calvin, 85, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home to join his wife Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Born in Halifax County, Va., April 8, 1936, he was the son of the late James Edward Calvin and Jenny Lovelace Calvin. Luther was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. Luther was a U.S. Army veteran and was very proud of his country. He retired from Broughton Hospital after 25 years as a cook. He enjoyed working out at Phifer Wellness Center. He most enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.

Luther is survived by his daughters, Susan Raye (David) and Daphne Bristol (Gene); grandchildren, Seth Bristol, Cory Bristol, Shelby Drabot (Justin), and Amy Garcia (Jose); great-grandchildren, Ryder Drabot, Avonlea Drabot, and David Garcia; and a number of extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean Chester Calvin; grandson, Troy Bristol; and sisters, Gladys McGregor, Myrtle Womack, Nanne Adams, and Virginia Dye.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Emory officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
Luther was one of the sweetest people I know. I was working at Sams 16 yrs ago & he sensed something was wrong & came up to me & asked if he could pray for me. We talked & he took his notepad out & wrote mine & my sons name on his prayer list & we´ve been close since. He always called me his sweetheart. We went & visited him & Jean a few times & had dinner. My heart is sad for the world lost a kind & sweet man, but I know how lonesome he was & how much he missed Jean, so I am happy to know they are reunited. He loved her & his family abundantly. I took this picture the last time I saw him.
LAURA BROWN
Friend
October 4, 2021
