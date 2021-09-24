Luther Edward CalvinApril 8, 1936 - September 21, 2021Luther Edward Calvin, 85, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home to join his wife Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Born in Halifax County, Va., April 8, 1936, he was the son of the late James Edward Calvin and Jenny Lovelace Calvin. Luther was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. Luther was a U.S. Army veteran and was very proud of his country. He retired from Broughton Hospital after 25 years as a cook. He enjoyed working out at Phifer Wellness Center. He most enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.Luther is survived by his daughters, Susan Raye (David) and Daphne Bristol (Gene); grandchildren, Seth Bristol, Cory Bristol, Shelby Drabot (Justin), and Amy Garcia (Jose); great-grandchildren, Ryder Drabot, Avonlea Drabot, and David Garcia; and a number of extended family members.In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean Chester Calvin; grandson, Troy Bristol; and sisters, Gladys McGregor, Myrtle Womack, Nanne Adams, and Virginia Dye.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Emory officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home