Lynn Ross Carr
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
Lynn Ross Carr

May 20, 1945 - April 7, 2022

Lynn Ross Carr, 76, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Thursday, April 7, 2022.

She was born May 20, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Lee Ervin Ross and Annie Williams Ross. Lynn was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for 52 years. She also worked with VBS, was a Sunday school teacher, youth and senior choir pianist and helped with funerals, weddings and revivals. She loved to share her God-given talents through the music ministries. Lynn had worked with every music minister at Burkemont starting with her father, Lee Ervin Ross. She also enjoyed playing duets with her Aunt Florence Farrington. Lynn was the valedictorian of the Salem High School's Class of 1963. She graduated cum laude from ASU with a degree in Elementary Education. Lynn worked for Burke County schools for 30-plus years as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary, Salem Elementary and Liberty Middle School.

In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by a nephew, Timothy Lee Robinson; and stepson, Chris Carr.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert Carr; sister, Ann Ross Robinson (Tom); great-niece, Emma Robinson; aunt, Florence Farrington; stepdaughter, Robin Carr; and stepgrandchildren, Cody and Gracie.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Dr. Johnny Ross, the Rev. Dr. David Mills, the Rev. Dr. Luke Lane, the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton, the Rev. Phillip Shephard, and the Rev. Greg Klapp officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
