Lynn Osborne Cook
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Lynn Osborne Cook

December 28, 1948 - October 1, 2021

Lynn Osborne Cook, 72, of Casar, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory.

Born in Cleveland County, Dec. 28, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Charles Osborne and Martha Roberts Osborne. She retired from Cleveland County Schools as a teacher's assistant at Union Elementary and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dewey Clayton Cook; two children, Monica Mooney and husband, Keith of Morganton and Ron Greene and wife, Kim of Glen Alpine; sister, Lena Moore of Franklinton; five grandchildren, MacKenzie Mooney Attaway and husband, Aaron; Ryan Mooney, Austin Greene, Dalton Greene, and Braylee Greene; and two nephews, Tripp and Seth Moore.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Revs. Keith Fulbright and Michael Shumate officiating. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to New Dimensions Charter School, 550 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or New Manna Christian School, 225 E Court St., Marion, NC 28752.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church
NC
Oct
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is breaking our hearts to not be able to celebrate Lynn's life with you. The picture you chose is just her. That sweet smile is her. Love to you all.
Joe & Katrina Avery
Friend
October 3, 2021
