Lynn Osborne CookDecember 28, 1948 - October 1, 2021Lynn Osborne Cook, 72, of Casar, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory.Born in Cleveland County, Dec. 28, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Charles Osborne and Martha Roberts Osborne. She retired from Cleveland County Schools as a teacher's assistant at Union Elementary and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dewey Clayton Cook; two children, Monica Mooney and husband, Keith of Morganton and Ron Greene and wife, Kim of Glen Alpine; sister, Lena Moore of Franklinton; five grandchildren, MacKenzie Mooney Attaway and husband, Aaron; Ryan Mooney, Austin Greene, Dalton Greene, and Braylee Greene; and two nephews, Tripp and Seth Moore.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Revs. Keith Fulbright and Michael Shumate officiating. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to New Dimensions Charter School, 550 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or New Manna Christian School, 225 E Court St., Marion, NC 28752.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.