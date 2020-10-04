Madeline GriffithFebruary 20, 1937 - October 1, 2020Madeline Griffith, 83, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Madeline was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Mitchell County, in the Bradshaw Township of Poplar, to the late Troy Park Griffith and Josie Hughes Griffith. She lived in Valdese for 40 years, and worked for Alba-Waldensian for 30 years. Madeline was loved and cherished by her family and her many friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, Gaylon and Jim Griffith; and sister, Carolyn Bobb.Survivors include four brothers, Lee Griffith and wife, Evelyn, of Maryland, Ricky Griffith of Johnson City, Tenn., Randy Griffith and wife, Mary, of Taylorsville, and Larry Griffith and wife, Carrie, of Summerville; three sisters, Edna Huffman and husband, Blake, of Conover, Daisy Hoilman and husband, Kenneth, of Hickory, and Vickie Poole and husband, Chris, of Benson; and adopted daughter and granddaughter, Sherie and Kayla Bonesteel.A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dusty Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends, following the service, at Heritage, and will later gather at the family residence at 576 Washington Ave., Valdese, NC 28690.Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.