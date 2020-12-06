Mamie Hilliard McCall Cannon
July 13, 1921 - December 3, 2020
Mamie Hilliard McCall Cannon, 99, of the Hartland community, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Born July 13, 1921, in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Marshall Columbus McCall and Margaret Flora Rader McCall. She was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Dillard Hall; sisters, Ruth Branch, Marjorie Deal, Jessie Deal, and Flossie McCall; brother, John Vermont McCall; and grandson, Robert Warren "Chip" Broome Jr.
Mrs. Cannon is survived by her daughter, Gail Hall Broome; son, Bruce Lee Cannon; beloved stepdaughter, Brenda Martin; stepson, Tom Cannon (Patsy); grandchildren, Courtney Blaire Saunders, Jackie Palmer, Michael Franklin, Donald Franklin, and Jimmy Cannon; and sisters, Mary McCall and Flora Mae Hardin (Ed); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church or Burke Hospice.
Sossoman Funeral Home
.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.