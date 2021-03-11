Margaret Beach BrittainMarch 7, 1921 - March 8, 2021Margaret Beach Brittain, of Golf Course Rd. in Morganton, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 100.Born in Burke County, March 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Elijah Beach and Nancy Harris Beach. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton, where she sang in the choir. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, and as a decorator, was sought for many occasions. Margaret also enjoyed golfing for many years. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Michael Brittain; daughter, Gail Brittain Gray; brothers, Jesse, Lawrence, Glen, and Ray Beach; and sisters, Flora Powell, Ruby Warlick, and Eula Ramsey Metcalf.Margaret is survived by her sons, Wayne Brittain (wife, Sandra) and Mark Brittain (wife, Beth); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.Private services for Mrs. Brittain will be held at a later date at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home