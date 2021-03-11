Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Beach Brittain
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Margaret Beach Brittain

March 7, 1921 - March 8, 2021

Margaret Beach Brittain, of Golf Course Rd. in Morganton, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 100.

Born in Burke County, March 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Elijah Beach and Nancy Harris Beach. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton, where she sang in the choir. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, and as a decorator, was sought for many occasions. Margaret also enjoyed golfing for many years. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Michael Brittain; daughter, Gail Brittain Gray; brothers, Jesse, Lawrence, Glen, and Ray Beach; and sisters, Flora Powell, Ruby Warlick, and Eula Ramsey Metcalf.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Wayne Brittain (wife, Sandra) and Mark Brittain (wife, Beth); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private services for Mrs. Brittain will be held at a later date at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Elaine, Janet and Mary Jean
March 11, 2021
My condolences to the Brittain family for someone I knew well growing up with Wayne and his siblings in Morganton.
Bill Kezziah
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results