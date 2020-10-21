Menu
Margaret Franklin Epley
1931 - 2020
Margaret Franklin Epley

April 3, 1931 - October 19, 2020

Margaret Franklin Epley, 89, of Morganton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born April 3, 1931, the daughter of the late John Kelly Franklin and Bertie Hall Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ernest Arthur Epley; three brothers; and five sisters.

Margaret was a retired secretary of Drexel High and Junior High School having served 25 years. She was a member of the Drexel First Church of God, having served as organist and pianist for over 56 years.

Surviving are three daughters, Denise Sigmon and husband, Joel, of Gastonia, Karla Pursley and husband, Bryce, of Belmont, and Myra Bobak and husband, Rodney, of Morganton; five grandchildren, Benjamin Pursley and wife, Tiffany, Matt Sigmon, Sarah Bobak, Kristin Pursley, and Jonelle Bobak Sigmon and husband, Cody; and one great-grandchild, Connor Pursley.

A private cryptside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Jake Eldridge of Drexel First Church of God officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Church of God; or to the charity of your choice.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
