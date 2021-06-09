Margie Irene Brittain BerrySeptember 24, 1937 - June 6, 2021Margie Irene Brittain Berry, 83, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Trinity Village Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.Margie was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Claude and Ruby Brittain. She was a member of Abee's Grove Baptist Church and was a retired school teacher for the Burke County Public School system following 30 years of service.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Berry; two brothers, Eulan and Jerry Brittain; and one sister, Kay Davis.Survivors include her three children, Charles Berry and wife, Karen, of Charlotte, Randall Berry and wife, Jennifer, of Hickory, Lisa Lail and husband, Darrin, of Hildebran; three siblings, Jean Miller, Dale Brittain, and Mike Brittain; grandchildren, Andrew Berry and wife, Caroline, of Granite Falls, Jessica Crouch and husband, David, of Hickory, Avery Lail and wife, Lauren, of Hickory, Hannah Berry of Charlotte, Rachel Berry of Charlotte, Ayden Lail of Hildebran, Adley Lail of Hildebran, and Piper Berry of Hickory; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Berry and Kasen Lail.Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 5 p.m., at Abee's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Rudy Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 5 pm., at the church, prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Abee's Grove Baptist Church, 654 Abee's Grove Church Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.