Marie Harris GreerFebruary 12, 1943 - November 8, 2020Marie Harris Greer, 77, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare, after a short period of declining health.Marie was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Stanley County, to the late Jesse Benjamin Harris and Nola Mae Hudson Harris. Marie loved serving the Lord by being the organist at Baton Baptist Church. Her family and church family were a big part of her life and she will be missed by them all.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Jerry Greer.She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Marie Greer Austin and husband, Bruce; grandchildren, Christopher Allen Austin and Catherine Renee Austin; brother, Larry Benjamin Harris and wife, Elaine; and numerous nieces; nephews; and beloved cousins.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at Baton Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Parker officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Home, c/o Baton Baptist Church, 4491 Hickory Nut Ridge Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.