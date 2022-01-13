Menu
Marie Keller Woods
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Marie Keller Woods

September 2, 1936 - January 10, 2022

Marie Keller Woods, 85, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Born in Caldwell County, Sept. 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Keller and Elizabeth Osborne Keller. Marie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught children's Sunday school. She had worked at Elite Beauty Shop and Colonial Heights Beauty Shop.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Marie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Woods; sons, Greg Woods and Bryan Woods (Maria); granddaughter, Eleanor Woods; sister, Wanda Setzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by brothers, George LaVern Keller and Bill Keller; and sisters, Betty Hart, Mary Helen Ollis and Vera Lail.

Marie will be available for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., in the church, with the Revs. Kevin Sizemore and Steve Curtis officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Jan
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
