Marsha Smith IsenhourOctober 10, 1957 - October 9, 2020Marsha Smith Isenhour, 62, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.Marsha was born Oct. 10, 1957, in Williamson County, W. Va., to the late James and Wilma Smith. She was a member at Faith Community Church and enjoyed playing guitar and banjo.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rhonda Leatherman and Cynthia Lail.Survivors include, her sister, Melissa Hedrick and husband, Charles, of Conover; and nephews, James Morrow of Conover, and John Clark of Claremont.A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 22, at Faith Community Church.