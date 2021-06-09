Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip"
December 9, 1957 - May 30, 2021
Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip," 63, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Covenant Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. David Beane. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. Interment will take place Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at the Rhymer Family Cemetery of Triplett.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematorywww.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.