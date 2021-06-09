Menu
Marshall Ray "Trip" Triplett
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip"

December 9, 1957 - May 30, 2021

Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip," 63, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Covenant Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. David Beane. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. Interment will take place Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at the Rhymer Family Cemetery of Triplett.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Baptist Church
NC
Jun
13
Interment
2:00p.m.
Rhymer Family Cemetery
Triplett, NC
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir

I was sad to see the passing of Marshall. I knew him years ago at Morganton Dyeing and finishing. He was a good person. Prayers for his family.
Beverly McMahon Greene
June 9, 2021
