Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip"December 9, 1957 - May 30, 2021Marshall Ray Triplett "Trip," 63, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Covenant Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. David Beane. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. Interment will take place Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at the Rhymer Family Cemetery of Triplett.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory