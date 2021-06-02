Marshall Ray "Trip" TriplettDecember 9, 1957 - May 30, 2021Marshall Ray "Trip" Triplett, 63, of Lenoir passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.He was born Dec. 9, 1957, in Watauga County, to the late Ernest and Easter Carlton Triplett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Triplett; and sister, Nancy Hartley.He was a small engine repair man and loved to tinker with anything that had wheels. He loved to sing, play the guitar and harmonica. He attended Covenant Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle.He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn McCampbell Triplett, of the home; one son, Jason Triplett; four daughters, Nikki Triplett, Ashley Davoli, Carrie Metcalf, and Brittany McCampbell; four sisters, Jackie Ward, Willa Dean Rich, Wimmie Lawhon, and Bonnie Farr; five grandchildren, Lexi, Raelynn, Hunter, Peighton, and Katelynn; multiple nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur-babies, Petey, Rascal, Gabby, Miley and Sadie.Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Covenant Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. David Beane. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service.Interment will take place Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at Rhymer Family Cemetery of Triplett.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Phil Smith, Vonnie Allen, and Greg Farr for their love and care provided to Mr. Triplett.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to McCreary Cancer Center, 212 Mulberry St. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory