Martha Heavner WrightSeptember 16, 1952 - November 19, 2020Mrs. Martha Heavner Wright, 68, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence.Martha was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Burke County, to the late Delbert Heavner and Joyce Icard Heavner. She previously worked with Valdese Weavers as a supply clerk, and had attended Valdese Church of God.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Howell.Survivors include her husband, Leonard Wright of the home; Sarina Walker of the home; four children, Irene Sutherland and husband, John, Regina Butler, Leonard Wright Jr. and special friend, Shena Carswell, and Debra Fox and husband, Nick; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held in accompaniment with her mothers, Sunday Nov. 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Revs. Jerrill Townsend and Jerry Tow officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the services.