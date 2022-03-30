Martha Epley HuntleySeptember 10, 1927 - March 28, 2022Martha Epley Huntley, 94, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 28, 2022.Martha was born in Burke County, Sept. 10, 1927, to the late Fred R. Epley and Minnie L. Finley Epley.Martha was of the Christian faith, was a tidy homemaker, loved watching TV and listening to her country music. She was a kind hearted soul who loved her sweets and coffee.Martha is survived by her daughter, Debbie Buff (Russell); sons, Larry King, Rick King, Greg Huntley (Regina) and Freddie King. Martha has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved and cherished.In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Huntley; as well as her brothers and sisters; and her daughters, Patty King and Diane Carswell.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., today, Wednesday, March 30, in the Chapel at Burke Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Kevin Purcell.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Amorem Hospice Care; or Burke United Christian Ministries.Sossoman Funeral Home