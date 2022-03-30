Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Epley Huntley
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 30 2022
12:00p.m.
Chapel at Burke Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Martha Epley Huntley

September 10, 1927 - March 28, 2022

Martha Epley Huntley, 94, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, March 28, 2022.

Martha was born in Burke County, Sept. 10, 1927, to the late Fred R. Epley and Minnie L. Finley Epley.

Martha was of the Christian faith, was a tidy homemaker, loved watching TV and listening to her country music. She was a kind hearted soul who loved her sweets and coffee.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Debbie Buff (Russell); sons, Larry King, Rick King, Greg Huntley (Regina) and Freddie King. Martha has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved and cherished.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Huntley; as well as her brothers and sisters; and her daughters, Patty King and Diane Carswell.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., today, Wednesday, March 30, in the Chapel at Burke Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Kevin Purcell.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Amorem Hospice Care; or Burke United Christian Ministries.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Chapel at Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.