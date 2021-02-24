Martha "Leona" McLaughlinJuly 20, 1931 - February 23, 2021Martha "Leona" McLaughlin, 89, of Morganton, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Born in Watauga County, July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Emory Claude Bumgarner and Ella Anita Coffey Bumgarner. Leona enjoyed being a nanny and loved to babysit children.She is survived by her sons, David Joe McLaughlin and Michael Dean McLaughlin; daughter, Linda Propst (Ray); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Harmon and Nina Orders; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Fred William McLaughlin; and brothers, Hill and Roy Bumgarner.The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Church, 407 S. Green St., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home