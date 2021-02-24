Menu
Martha "Leona" McLaughlin
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Martha "Leona" McLaughlin

July 20, 1931 - February 23, 2021

Martha "Leona" McLaughlin, 89, of Morganton, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Born in Watauga County, July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Emory Claude Bumgarner and Ella Anita Coffey Bumgarner. Leona enjoyed being a nanny and loved to babysit children.

She is survived by her sons, David Joe McLaughlin and Michael Dean McLaughlin; daughter, Linda Propst (Ray); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Harmon and Nina Orders; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Fred William McLaughlin; and brothers, Hill and Roy Bumgarner.

The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Church, 407 S. Green St., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda I am so sorry to hear about your mother. You are in my prayers.
Loetta Haigler
February 24, 2021
