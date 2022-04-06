Martha Faye Scull
April 7, 1941 - March 25, 2022
Martha "Faye" Scull was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, mother-in-law, teacher, and friend. She left this world Friday, March 25, 2022, from Colorado Springs, Colo., surrounded by the love and blessing of her family, Morningstar Memory Care, and Bristol Hospice.
Faye was born April 7, 1941, in Valdese. She graduated from Francis Garrou High School in 1959, where she met her high school and lifetime sweetheart, Reese, whom she married in 1963. She earned her degree with a double major in French and English from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1963, and followed her love of teaching to public school classrooms across the Southeast. Following her retirement, Faye continued educating at-risk and GED students as teacher and tutor. She touched the lives of countless students across her career, and often said she felt blessed to be considered a teacher and friend.
Faye was a lifelong music lover, sharing her beautiful voice in church and community choirs through the decades. Following the death of her husband, Faye left the Great Appalachian Valley of Tennessee for the Great Plains of Colorado to be with family. She performed with The Pueblo Choral Society, and found joy in being a grandmother, attending church, going to concerts, and visiting the Rocky Mountains.
Faye is survived by daughters, Heather (David) Volk, and Kelly Miner; grandsons, Reese and Julian Volk; sisters, Frances (Bruce) Glasbrook, Jean (Bruce) Dale, Ann Sunday; and brother, Jim McEntire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reese Sherrod Scull; mother, Dorothy McEntire; father, Glenn McEntire; and grandson, Evan Wesley Volk.
Her family is comforted knowing that after losing pieces of herself to Alzheimer's Dementia. Faye Scull knows Faye Scull again, and is once again free to be the beautiful and brilliant being she always was, with her sweetheart of 60 years by her side.
Per Faye's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held this summer, in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains when Colorado snows have gone, and the mountain wildflowers are in bloom.
Memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to, The ASU Foundation for The Faye Scull Graduate Scholarship for Autism to provide support for graduate students seeking an Autism Certificate in the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University.
Gina Harwood, ASU Foundation The Faye Scull Graduate Scholarship for Autism, ASU Box 32176, Boone, NC 28608, or visit online at http://givenow.appstate.edu/rcoe
to designate your gift.
The Springs Funeral Services
www.tsfs.co
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.