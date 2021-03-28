Menu
Martha Jo Shuffler
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Martha Jo Terry Shuffler

November 5, 1938 - March 25, 2021

Martha Jo Terry Shuffler, 82, of Morganton, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center from complications due to mantle cell lymphoma. She was surrounded by her loving family on earth before she entered the arms of her Lord and Savior and loved ones in Heaven.

Martha was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Ernest Edgar Terry and Ruby Mae Clarke Terry. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and cherished her church family dearly. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Herndon Clarke Terry, Edgar Ernest Terry, Shirley Ann Terry Alspaugh, Melvin Grant Terry, Jackson Eugene Terry and Douglas Bruce Terry Sr.

Martha had a spunky spirit and displayed both grit and southern grace throughout her life. She doted on her family and friends and was never shy about expressing her love. She extended her motherly, grandmotherly and sisterly affection to friends, neighbors, co-workers and customers. She took great joy in doling out compliments, caring for others and feeding anyone who entered her kitchen.

Martha cherished her home with a view of Table Rock Mountain, but she also looked forward to traveling. She enjoyed rides up the mountains, cruises, a trip to Niagara Falls and visits to Army bases to support her sons and grandson and their military careers. But Martha's favorite travel destination was the beach.

Martha's work outside of the home included careers at Shadowline, Hanes, Dr. Melton and Dr. Croft's office, CVS and most recently at Belk, where she worked up until the pandemic hit last year. Chances are if you shopped in cosmetics and fragrances at Belk in Morganton, Martha sold you something.

Martha was a brave fighter and a survivor. She endured many personal losses in her life, including tragic deaths of people she loved dearly. She was also a breast cancer survivor and had beaten lymphoma once before it returned early this year.

Known to many by Martha Jo, those who called her wife, Mom and Nana include her husband of nearly 65 years, Lonnie Perry "Dude" Shuffler; son, Wes Shuffler and wife, Cheryl; son, Greg Shuffler and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Josh Shuffler, Brittany Shuffler England and husband, Dan, and Caleb Sage Shuffler; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shuffler, Emma Shuffler, Behr England and Lochlan England; sister, Nancy Gragg; brother, Wayne Terry, numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and –nephews; and cousins and foster grandchildren.

The funeral services for Martha Jo Shuffler will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Before the service, the family will have a receiving of friends starting at 12 p.m., following social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casting for Hope, P.O. Box 8118, Asheville, NC 28814.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha and I had talked many times after she and her family went to my family house at Garden CITY BEACH. I have felt like I had known her forever. She also made feel like I knew "Dude", Wes and the rest of her family. I called today to chat and Dude gave the sad news. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Linda Kirby
Linda kirby
August 16, 2021
Martha the epitome of Grace & heartfelt caring for every individual that came her way...her love of her family always self-evident.... Sending Peace Love & Caring to a wonderful family outstanding in the community we share!!
Denise Bishop
March 31, 2021
Sweet Mrs. Martha! Oh how I always loved her big beautiful smile, positive attitude and sweet southern voice. She made everyone feel seen, heard and loved beyond imagine! She was a true southern lady full of grace and sunshine! I wish I had known her lymphoma had returned so I could have reached out to her. She left a beautiful thumb print on my life and will forever be remembered and missed!
Chasity Poteat Rice
March 30, 2021
Martha was A friend to every one! I worked with her at Belk. I loved her dearly! She was a beautiful and precious soul!!
Denise Brank
March 29, 2021
This was shocking for me! I didn´t know this till today! I pray for the family comfort for the days ahead! I will truly miss my true friend, Martha. We have been true friends for many years since meeting at Dr Melton´s office. I will miss my true friend until we meet again in heaven!
Jo Anne Deal
March 29, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. SHE was a beautiful, sweet lady with a wonderful smile. Prayers for your family.
Shirley Dale
March 29, 2021
I know your hearts are heavy and you all with miss Martha. We know that we will all be together again when JESUS calls us home.
Betty Ingle Greer
March 28, 2021
Spencer and I are so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Donna Cash
March 27, 2021
I love you all! I'm so sorry. Aunt Martha will be dearly missed!
DeeDee. Shirleys daughter
March 27, 2021
