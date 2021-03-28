Martha Jo Terry ShufflerNovember 5, 1938 - March 25, 2021Martha Jo Terry Shuffler, 82, of Morganton, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center from complications due to mantle cell lymphoma. She was surrounded by her loving family on earth before she entered the arms of her Lord and Savior and loved ones in Heaven.Martha was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Ernest Edgar Terry and Ruby Mae Clarke Terry. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and cherished her church family dearly. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Herndon Clarke Terry, Edgar Ernest Terry, Shirley Ann Terry Alspaugh, Melvin Grant Terry, Jackson Eugene Terry and Douglas Bruce Terry Sr.Martha had a spunky spirit and displayed both grit and southern grace throughout her life. She doted on her family and friends and was never shy about expressing her love. She extended her motherly, grandmotherly and sisterly affection to friends, neighbors, co-workers and customers. She took great joy in doling out compliments, caring for others and feeding anyone who entered her kitchen.Martha cherished her home with a view of Table Rock Mountain, but she also looked forward to traveling. She enjoyed rides up the mountains, cruises, a trip to Niagara Falls and visits to Army bases to support her sons and grandson and their military careers. But Martha's favorite travel destination was the beach.Martha's work outside of the home included careers at Shadowline, Hanes, Dr. Melton and Dr. Croft's office, CVS and most recently at Belk, where she worked up until the pandemic hit last year. Chances are if you shopped in cosmetics and fragrances at Belk in Morganton, Martha sold you something.Martha was a brave fighter and a survivor. She endured many personal losses in her life, including tragic deaths of people she loved dearly. She was also a breast cancer survivor and had beaten lymphoma once before it returned early this year.Known to many by Martha Jo, those who called her wife, Mom and Nana include her husband of nearly 65 years, Lonnie Perry "Dude" Shuffler; son, Wes Shuffler and wife, Cheryl; son, Greg Shuffler and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Josh Shuffler, Brittany Shuffler England and husband, Dan, and Caleb Sage Shuffler; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shuffler, Emma Shuffler, Behr England and Lochlan England; sister, Nancy Gragg; brother, Wayne Terry, numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and –nephews; and cousins and foster grandchildren.The funeral services for Martha Jo Shuffler will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Before the service, the family will have a receiving of friends starting at 12 p.m., following social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casting for Hope, P.O. Box 8118, Asheville, NC 28814.Sossoman Funeral Home