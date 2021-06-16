Martha Dietz WhisnantNovember 20, 1948 - June 12, 2021Martha Dietz Whisnant, 72, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born Nov. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude Dietz. Martha was a faithful member of El Bethel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was the church clerk, and served on several church committees. She retired from Handi Care and was previously employed at Essex, Dixie Container, and Insurance Premium. Martha was a 1967 graduate of Oak Hill High School and also graduated from WPCC. She volunteered at Oak Hill Elementary.Martha is survived by her daughter, Victoria Hudson (Chad); and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lucy Hudson. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dennis Whisnant; and brothers, Robert "Bob" Dietz, John Dietz.The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care for their outstanding care and compassion.The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at El Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. in the church, with the Revs. Justin Cunningham, Ron Cooper and David Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman funeral home