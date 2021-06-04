Menu
Marvin Sherman Berry
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road
Morganton, NC
Marvin Sherman Berry

February 25, 1934 - June 1, 2021

Marvin Sherman Berry, 87, of Valdese, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Marvin was born the son of the late Burt Oscar Berry and Lillian Broyles Berry Feb. 25, 1934, in Burke County.

Marvin was a member of the United Baptist Church and had served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Along with his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by two daughters, Helen and Kathy; three brothers, Willard, Grayson and Max; and two sisters, Alma and Geraldine. Marvin was the last of his family. The "circle" is now complete.

Those left behind to cherish Marvin's memory include his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Cooke Berry of the home; son, Charles Berry (Teresa) of Connelly Springs; daughter, Della Palestino (Jay) of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Bryan (Tina) and Shannon; and "The Love of his Life," a great-great-granddaughter, Story. Marvin is also survived by numerous other friends and family.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Matthews officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at the United Baptist Church Cemetery in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Jun
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
1 Entry
So sad to read of the passing of Helen´s dad. He is in a much better place now up there with his two daughters, Helen and Kathy, and his other family members. Know they are all happy and rejoicing together. Jeanette take care of yourself cause you will get to see them all again. Love you and many prayers.
Christine Jordan Shook
Friend
June 4, 2021
