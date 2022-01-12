Menu
Marvin "Bud" Bland
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Marvin "Bud" Bland

June 11, 1945 - January 8, 2022

Marvin "Bud" Bland, 76, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Born June 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Marvin and Lutha Bland.

Bud worked for Thomasville, Henredon, Drexel Heritage Furniture, HON Furniture and retired from furniture brands. He was a member of Catawba Valley Lodge 217, and was a member of the Scottish Rites.

Bud is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phoebe Bland; daughters, Lisa Baker (Peter), Jeannie Hodges, and Gretchen Ochs (Michael); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Rena Register.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Riley.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be provided by the Catawba Valley Lodge 217.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or AMOREM Hospice.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always remember what a wonderful man you were. May you Rest In Peace, Bud.
Suzy Pickel
Family
February 2, 2022
Sorry for your loss! He was a great inspiration to me.
James Joe Johnson
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bud was a good person to work for I worked for him at Drexel Heritage plant 3&5
Betty McMahan Bivens
Work
January 13, 2022
