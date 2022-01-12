Marvin "Bud" BlandJune 11, 1945 - January 8, 2022Marvin "Bud" Bland, 76, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.Born June 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Marvin and Lutha Bland.Bud worked for Thomasville, Henredon, Drexel Heritage Furniture, HON Furniture and retired from furniture brands. He was a member of Catawba Valley Lodge 217, and was a member of the Scottish Rites.Bud is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phoebe Bland; daughters, Lisa Baker (Peter), Jeannie Hodges, and Gretchen Ochs (Michael); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Rena Register.In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Riley.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be provided by the Catawba Valley Lodge 217.Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or AMOREM Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home