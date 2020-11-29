Mary Aileen Whisnant FisherMarch 13, 1943 - November 27, 2020Mary Aileen Whisnant Fisher, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior, whom she loved so much, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.She was born March 13, 1943, to the late Cameron Tellis and Lettie Anne Powell Whisnant. She was a full-time homemaker all of her life and had a hand in raising her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and everyone else included.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Jerry Carl Fisher Sr.; daughter, Cameron Anne Fisher (Dustyn Reece); son, Jerry Carl Fisher Jr. (Jodi); grandchildren, John Avery (B.J.), Elizabeth Fisher, Austin Fisher (Kelsey), Tristan Hildebran, Caden Reece, and Graylin Reece; great-grandchildren, Eli and Ella Avery, Lillian Mary Fisher, of whom carries her namesake; brother, Ronnie Whisnant (Dinah); sister, Hannie Owens; a host of special nieces, nephews; and extended family.Mrs. Fisher was preceded in death by daughters, Sherry Renee and Carla Jean; grandson, Marcus Tallent; siblings, James Whisnant, Charles Whisnant, Billy Jack Whisnant, Joe Ben "Tiny" Whisnant, Thomas "Pinky" Whisnant, Jean Whisnant Rarick, JoAnn Whisnant "Bobby" Clay, and Maxine "Mickey" Whisnant.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, in the sanctuary of Zion Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held directly after and conducted by Pastors Keith Rose and Kevin Guthrie. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home