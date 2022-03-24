Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Setzer Freeman
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Mary Ann Setzer Freeman

August 5, 1934 - March 21, 2022

Mary Ann Setzer Freeman, 87, of Morganton, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

She was born Aug. 5, 1934, in LaFollette, Tenn., to the late Arthur Caleb Setzer and Eva Ann Brown Setzer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy John Freeman; one daughter, Chrystal Freeman; two sons, Arthur Freeman and Richard Freeman; one great-grandson, Brandon Roper; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Mary Ann was a Christian woman and loved her Lord. She enjoyed canning, flowers, and most of all, she loved her family. She spent many hours shopping in thrift stores and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Billie Clemons and husband, Bill of Knoxville, Tenn., Jeri Steffey and husband, Joe, of Morganton, and Sharon Orders of Morganton; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and most of all her puppy, Peanut.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.