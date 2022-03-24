Mary Ann Setzer FreemanAugust 5, 1934 - March 21, 2022Mary Ann Setzer Freeman, 87, of Morganton, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UNC Health Blue Ridge.She was born Aug. 5, 1934, in LaFollette, Tenn., to the late Arthur Caleb Setzer and Eva Ann Brown Setzer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy John Freeman; one daughter, Chrystal Freeman; two sons, Arthur Freeman and Richard Freeman; one great-grandson, Brandon Roper; and numerous brothers and sisters.Mary Ann was a Christian woman and loved her Lord. She enjoyed canning, flowers, and most of all, she loved her family. She spent many hours shopping in thrift stores and never met a stranger.Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Billie Clemons and husband, Bill of Knoxville, Tenn., Jeri Steffey and husband, Joe, of Morganton, and Sharon Orders of Morganton; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and most of all her puppy, Peanut.Memorial services will be announced at a later date.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory