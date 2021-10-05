Mary Ann Whisenant CarswellMarch 10, 1944 - October 3, 2021Mary Ann "Mur" Whisenant Carswell, 77, of Morganton, joined her husband, Ted, in their heavenly home Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, following a period of declining health.Born in Burke County, March 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Charles Anderson Whisenant and Clara Ilese Yount Whisenant.Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sibling. She was faithful to her family, church, work, and community. She enthusiastically sang in the choir at Mull's Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years, and she was notorious for being five minutes late. Mary Ann enjoyed music and occasionally would sing a solo. She attended and actively supported all church activities. During her illness, Mary Ann kept in touch with others through Facebook and would respond to others' needs through prayer. Of all her accomplishments, she would want the Lord to receive the glory. She enjoyed shopping for clothes and jewelry and was a bowling enthusiast in years past.Mary Ann will be remembered by many in the Burke County area as the helpful, smiling face behind a desk at Morganton Federal Savings Bank. Shortly after graduating from Morganton High School, she began a long career as a teller, at what was then, Morganton Federal Savings and Loan Association. She was a devoted employee of Mr. Harry Riddle, who hired and mentored her in the banking business. She held several positions and was vice president at the time of her retirement in 2007.Mary Ann, a.k.a. "Granny Mur," is survived by her daughter, Teresa Massey (Gary); son, Brian Carswell (Tahara Herman); beloved grandchildren, Jake Baker (Hannah), Haven Massey, and Natalie Carswell; great-grandchildren, Connor Dyson and Everleigh Baker; sister, Faye Noles; sister-in-law, Helen Wilson; brother-in-law, Roy Carswell; numerous nieces and nephews; and several furry friends, especially Mabel.In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Odis "Ted" Carswell; and brother, Wayne Whisenant.The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Mull's Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m., in in the church, with the Revs. Drue Thompson and Bud Jernigan officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.Sossoman Funeral Home