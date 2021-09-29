Menu
Mary Helen Cornelison
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Mary Helen Cornelison

May 10, 1944 - September 25, 2021

Mary Helen Cornelison, 77, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born in Troy, Ala., May 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ewell Berry and Minnie Grimsley Berry. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Mary Helen served on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, worked for Benjamin's and Libba's, and created her own design company, MHC Interiors. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. She was devoted to her family and her friends, and she always placed others ahead of herself. Mary Helen embraced exercise and enjoyed all of the benefits of Phifer Wellness Center.

Mary Helen is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Cornelison; daughter, Christie Cornelison-Jones (Rodney); son, James Wes Cornelison (Meghan); and grandchildren, James "Mitchell" Jones, Grayson Cornelison, and Jacob Cornelison.

In addition to her parents, Mary Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Ewell Berry Jr.; and a sister, Brenda Berry Faulk.

The committal service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the columbarium at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dana McKim officiating. The service will also be broadcast on the Facebook page of First United Methodist Church in Morganton. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church; or to Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Burke County.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Committal
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh Jim, my heart is breaking for you. What you and Mary Helen had together is something precious, something most people never get to experience. I always looked forward to seeing you both and loved to hear the story of when you first got together. She was so poised and beautiful.You both were blessed to have each other for so long. You are and will continue to be in my prayers.
Teresa Causby
Work
September 30, 2021
