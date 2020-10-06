Mary Ervin "Ervie" Buff GradyJuly 3, 1942 - October 4, 2020Mary Ervin "Ervie" Buff Grady, 78, of Drexel went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after an extended illness. Born July 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Lester and Lillie Mae Horton Buff of the Salem Community. Mary was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church.Mary is survived by her son, Bryan, and wife, Jacquie, of Morganton; granddaughter, Jordan Smallwood, and husband, Bryan, of Villa Rica, Ga.; siblings, Geraldine Johnson, Joan Ross, Frank Buff, Bobby Buff, and Keith Buff. Also left to cherish her memory are Chris and Cindy Ross, Todd, Rebecca, Emily and Ellie Shuping; Christopher Ross and his son, Easton, as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews whom she loved very much.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; and sisters, Johnnie Mae Buff and Betty Shuping.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Sossoman Funeral Home with the Dr. Rev. Eddy Bunton officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. Burial at Burke Memorial Park will follow the service.Mary loved children and gave to them often. Therefore, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse to help with Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Sossoman Funeral Home