Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Isis Seagle Oxford
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Mary Isis Seagle Oxford

June 25, 2021

Mrs. Mary Isis Seagle Oxford, of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Oxford was the daughter of the late Guy and Rachel Beck Seagle, and a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she served as President of the Episcopal Church Women, and was a member of the Alter Guild as well as other church committees. She served on the Diocese ECW Board in Asheville servicing all of Western North Carolina. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time in her flower and vegetable garden. Mrs. Oxford was a graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Grace Hospital, before retiring from Broughton Hospital, after many years of service. She served as President of the Grace Hospital School of Nursing Alumni.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Richard Oxford; a daughter, Lora O. Lowdermilk; and two brothers, Richard Seagle and Truett Seagle.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan Arrowood (Brian) of Morganton; son-in-law, Jeff Lowdermilk of Morganton; sister, Nina Lingerfelt (Alex) of Morganton; nephew, Michael Lingerfelt (Lavonda); and the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Jordan Lowdermilk (Autumn), Jade Lowdermilk Settle (Heath) and soon to be great-grandchild; and Grace Caroline Arrowood, daughter of Brian and Susan Arrowood.

A graveside service for Mary Isis Seagle Oxford will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Morganton with the Rev. Mike Jenkins officiating.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Women, 303 South King St., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
Huffman Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
One of the sweetest ladies I have ever meet, Always a smile and a kind word. Many a day at the Penny Patch when Richard and Mary would stop by they loved talking about the grandkids and how fast that ya'll where growing up and helping out with the garden. God Bless love you all and if anything we can do please let us know.
The Rakestraw Family. (Penny Patch)
June 29, 2021
Fantastic person. Very caring and thoughtful.
Todd Stephens
Friend
June 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers. With sincere sympathy
Dean & Lib Allman
Other
June 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Bernadette Moore
Other
June 28, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. I pray that God will wrap his arms around each of you and comfort you during this time.
Reponza Hill
Friend
June 27, 2021
May Grace, peace and mercy be with the family of Mary Oxford during this difficult time. Mary Oxford will be greatly missed by the Grace Episcopal community as well as the Morganton community. I had the privilege of working with Mary at Broughton Hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with Mary's family.
Doug Shepherd
Coworker
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results