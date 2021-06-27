Mary Isis Seagle OxfordJune 25, 2021Mrs. Mary Isis Seagle Oxford, of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, after a period of declining health.Mrs. Oxford was the daughter of the late Guy and Rachel Beck Seagle, and a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she served as President of the Episcopal Church Women, and was a member of the Alter Guild as well as other church committees. She served on the Diocese ECW Board in Asheville servicing all of Western North Carolina. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time in her flower and vegetable garden. Mrs. Oxford was a graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Grace Hospital, before retiring from Broughton Hospital, after many years of service. She served as President of the Grace Hospital School of Nursing Alumni.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Richard Oxford; a daughter, Lora O. Lowdermilk; and two brothers, Richard Seagle and Truett Seagle.Surviving are her daughter, Susan Arrowood (Brian) of Morganton; son-in-law, Jeff Lowdermilk of Morganton; sister, Nina Lingerfelt (Alex) of Morganton; nephew, Michael Lingerfelt (Lavonda); and the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Jordan Lowdermilk (Autumn), Jade Lowdermilk Settle (Heath) and soon to be great-grandchild; and Grace Caroline Arrowood, daughter of Brian and Susan Arrowood.A graveside service for Mary Isis Seagle Oxford will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Morganton with the Rev. Mike Jenkins officiating.Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Women, 303 South King St., Morganton, NC 28655.