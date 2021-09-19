Mary Carolyn Wortman ScottJune 1, 1928 - September 16, 2021Mary Carolyn Wortman Scott, 93, of Morganton passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.Born in Burke County, June 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Wortman and Ollie Kincaid Wortman. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church and had earned her 60-year pin with the Order of the Eastern Star.Mary is survived by her family who loves her dearly and will miss her. The sole survivor is her granddaughter, Angie Scott (Freddie Buchanan); great-grandbabies, Julia and Willow Scott; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Scott.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Winfield Scott; sons, David and Dean Scott; grandson, David Joseph Scott; and four siblings, Jimmy, Vivian, Elbert, and I.J.Mary will be available for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sep. 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Burke Memorial Park, with Pastor Phil King officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home