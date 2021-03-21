Mary Wilson Kistler Stahl



August 11, 1922 - March 1, 2021



Mary Wilson Kistler Stahl, 98, passed away peacefully March 1, 2021, in Needham, Mass.



The daughter of Mary Collett Wilson Kistler and Charles Edmund Kistler, Mary was born Aug. 11, 1922, in Greensboro, at her grandparents' home, and grew up in Morganton. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Raleigh, and attended Wellesley College, to which she remained devoted to her entire life.



Throughout her life, Mary pursued diverse interests, hometown Mimosa Festival Queen at age 17; hydroplane racer - the only woman competing against men on Lake James in North Carolina; x-ray technician at Grace Hospital, Morganton and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston; political campaigner for U.S. Senators Frank Porter Graham and Edward Brooke III; first weather girl on WBZ TV in Boston; avid New England skier, who once did Tuckerman's Ravine, Mt. Washington on Mother's Day; and enthusiastic scuba diver beginning at the age of 60 in the Bahamas, sometimes diving with three generations of family.



Mary was first married to James Braxton Craven Jr. in 1941 and had two sons, James Braxton Craven III, of Durham, and Stephen Kistler Craven, of Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1956, Mary married then Lt. Lawrence Edwin Stahl, U.S. Navy, and the love of her life. During his naval career, they lived all over the world. In retirement, they lived in Gulfstream, Fla., and continued to explore new countries around the globe. 10 years after Larry passed away, Mary moved to Westwood, Mass., to be closer to her daughters, Mary Powers of Dover, Mass., and Betsy Wilkinson of Lexington, Mass.



For many years, Mary and Larry spent six months a year in Dornoch, Scotland, where they developed many special friendships. Mary continued visiting Dornoch until she was 92. Throughout her life, Mary was very active in the Episcopal Church. Her volunteer activities extended beyond her church to various hospitals, U.S. Navy family support groups, the Red Cross, the Junior League, the National Cathedral and THIS for Diplomats in Washington, D.C. and other organizations. Over the years, Mary maintained close ties with Morganton friends and family and generously supported Grace Episcopal Church, Burke County Library, Grace Hospital, the McDowell House at Quaker Meadows and Historic Burke Foundation.



In addition to her four children, Mary leaves behind her loving grandchildren, James Braxton Craven IV, Joseph Harris Craven, William Kistler Craven, Christa Covington Craven, Amanda Burden Powers, David Tanner Powers, Emily Grace Wilkinson, Caroline Avery Wilkinson, and Rebecca Ann Wilkinson; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Hope Craven, Joseph Harris Craven Jr., Rosalie Simone Murphy-Craven and Braxton Patrick Murphy-Craven; as well as seven nieces and nephews, Charles Edmund Kistler III, John Frederick Kistler II, Karen Maria Kistler, Dell Kistler Kelly, Andrew Milton Kistler III, Margaret Christine Kistler, and Dorothy Kistler Hamer.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Lawrence E. Stahl; two beloved brothers, Charles Edmund Kistler II and Andrew Milton Kistler II; and grandson, David Braxton Craven.



The family will have a private memorial service, officiated by her son, Jim, an Episcopal minister, in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, and Mary will be interred with her husband on the grounds of the U.S.N.A., Annapolis, Md.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Library Foundation of Burke County, 204 S King St., Morganton, NC 28655.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.