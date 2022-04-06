Menu
Mary Frances "Teen" Walker

December 2, 1940 - April 3, 2022

Mary Frances "Teen" Walker, 81, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Born in Burke County, Dec. 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Coy Lee Hipps and Mattie Dale Hipps.

Teen loved her flowers, Sunday family dinners, and watching "Gunsmoke."

Mrs. Walker is survived by her children, David Lee Riddle, Jimmy Riddle (Becky), Judy Carrera (Jose), Linda Green (Ike), and Troy Walker (fiancée, Karen); special granddaughter, Maria Reyes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Sue Orders, Nancy Metcalf, Nona Gilbert, Rachel Hipps, and Faye Fisher; sister-in-law, Janice Hemphill; brother-in-law, William Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Teen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thomas Walker; and brothers, Bob and Bill Hipps.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.