Matt Malloy
May 16, 1976 - December 11, 2021
Matt Malloy, 45, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Born May 16, 1976, in Middlesex, N.J., he was a son of Diane Theresa Malloy and the late Peter John Malloy.
Matt was a much-loved Instructor at Caldwell Community College and received the award for "Teacher of the Year." Matt was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found "wheeling" in his Jeep with his beloved dog, C.J.
Matt is survived by his mother, Diane Malloy; siblings, MaryEllen Mishner (Scott), Peter Malloy (Mary), Melissa Renzi (Eric Hunt), Janice Bahash (Rob), and Chris Malloy (Christel); and nieces and nephews, Mara, Evan, Ryan, Danielle, Nick, Tyler, Lindsey, Julia, Tommy, Michael, Grace, Emma, and Sophia.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Father Ken Whittington officiating.
To honor Matt's love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, www.burkecountyfriends4animals.org
.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.