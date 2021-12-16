Menu
Matt Malloy
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Matt Malloy

May 16, 1976 - December 11, 2021

Matt Malloy, 45, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Born May 16, 1976, in Middlesex, N.J., he was a son of Diane Theresa Malloy and the late Peter John Malloy.

Matt was a much-loved Instructor at Caldwell Community College and received the award for "Teacher of the Year." Matt was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found "wheeling" in his Jeep with his beloved dog, C.J.

Matt is survived by his mother, Diane Malloy; siblings, MaryEllen Mishner (Scott), Peter Malloy (Mary), Melissa Renzi (Eric Hunt), Janice Bahash (Rob), and Chris Malloy (Christel); and nieces and nephews, Mara, Evan, Ryan, Danielle, Nick, Tyler, Lindsey, Julia, Tommy, Michael, Grace, Emma, and Sophia.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Father Ken Whittington officiating.

To honor Matt's love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, www.burkecountyfriends4animals.org.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
We are so very sorry for your loss of dear Matt! We have so many good memories of times together at St Charles and Morganton with your family. Heartfelt sympathy and love, Joe & Helen Drozd
Joe and Helen Drozd
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Family: I am truly very sorry for your loss. I loved Matt and he and I would see each other from time to time at WPCC and CCCTI. We were both adjunct at the time, and he was so positive and just wonderful to have conversations with about anything. He will truly be missed and please know how much he was loved! Sincerely, jessica sanchez
jessica sanchez
December 16, 2021
