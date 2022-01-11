Mattie Grindstaff WhitneySeptember 14, 1929 - January 9, 2022Mrs. Mattie Grindstaff Whitney, 92, of Hickory, passed away at Granite Falls Health and Rehab, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.Mattie was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Mitchell County, to the late Squib and Buena Grindstaff. She had a great love for the Lord and was a member of Golden Valley Missionary Methodist Church. Mattie was a homemaker who loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. Mattie had a great love for the outdoors, especial the beach collecting seashells. Mattie also enjoyed camping and fishing.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Whitney; and daughter, Mary Pitman.Those left behind to cherish Mattie's memory are her daughter, Brenda Sutllemyre (Phil) of Hickory; sister, Ethel Young; five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mattie's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Phillips officiating. Interment at Hicks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hicks Chapel Baptist Church, 6008 US 221, Marion, NC 28752.