Melissa Faye Anderson PiercySeptember 9, 1960 - March 27, 2021Ms. Melissa Faye Anderson Piercy, 60, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Melissa was born Sept. 9, 1960, to Martha Faye Powell Whisnant and the late William Edgar Anderson.She was employed in the furniture industry, and enjoyed singing, country music, Ford Mustangs, cookouts, but most of all she loved her family.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Piercy; and her stepfather, Richard Whisnant.Survivors include her son, Michael Ray Piercy; her mother, Martha Faye Powell Whisnant; her brother, William Harvey Anderson and wife, Violet; sisters, Sherry Teague and husband, Eddie, and Doris Williams and husband, Tim, and a close friend, Randall Tallent; nieces and nephews, Jessica Teague, Kim Kincaid, Kelly Anderson, Jimmy Hendrickson, Keri Anderson, and Cory Teague; her great-nieces and -nephews, Hailey Kincaid, Megan Teague, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Willie Shepherd, Billy Bass, Matti Kincaid, and Richie Teague; and numerous aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held at a later date.