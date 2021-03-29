Menu
Melissa Faye Anderson Piercy
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Melissa Faye Anderson Piercy

September 9, 1960 - March 27, 2021

Ms. Melissa Faye Anderson Piercy, 60, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.

Melissa was born Sept. 9, 1960, to Martha Faye Powell Whisnant and the late William Edgar Anderson.

She was employed in the furniture industry, and enjoyed singing, country music, Ford Mustangs, cookouts, but most of all she loved her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Piercy; and her stepfather, Richard Whisnant.

Survivors include her son, Michael Ray Piercy; her mother, Martha Faye Powell Whisnant; her brother, William Harvey Anderson and wife, Violet; sisters, Sherry Teague and husband, Eddie, and Doris Williams and husband, Tim, and a close friend, Randall Tallent; nieces and nephews, Jessica Teague, Kim Kincaid, Kelly Anderson, Jimmy Hendrickson, Keri Anderson, and Cory Teague; her great-nieces and -nephews, Hailey Kincaid, Megan Teague, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Willie Shepherd, Billy Bass, Matti Kincaid, and Richie Teague; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Melissa you were a beautiful soul and had a great , it's been a while since we have hung out with each other but, I'll always remember what a great friend you were to me some time ago. To the family I offer my condolences to all of you in this hard time. My prayers are with you.
Joanne
March 31, 2021
