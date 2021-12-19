Menu
The News Herald
Michael Abernathy
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Michael Abernathy

December 13, 1961 - December 17, 2021

Michael Abernathy, 60, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born in Burke County, Dec. 13, 1961, he was the son of Helen Mae Epley Abernathy and the late Arthur Junior Abernathy. Michael was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed being outside and working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Waycaster Abernathy; son, Josh Abernathy; grandchildren, Grayson Abernathy and Wednesday Minix; brothers, Carl and James Abernathy; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; and brother, Steve Abernathy.

No services are planned at this time.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Mike. He was a good friend back in our younger days.
Allen "Butch" Curtis
Friend
December 20, 2021
We are so saddened by the loss of Michael. My deepest sympathy for the family and Helen know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Stacy Austin and Maxine Stacy
December 20, 2021
