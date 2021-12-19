Michael AbernathyDecember 13, 1961 - December 17, 2021Michael Abernathy, 60, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after an extended illness.Born in Burke County, Dec. 13, 1961, he was the son of Helen Mae Epley Abernathy and the late Arthur Junior Abernathy. Michael was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed being outside and working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family.Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Waycaster Abernathy; son, Josh Abernathy; grandchildren, Grayson Abernathy and Wednesday Minix; brothers, Carl and James Abernathy; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; and brother, Steve Abernathy.No services are planned at this time.Sossoman Funeral Home