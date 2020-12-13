Michael Scott "Scottie" GreerMarch 10, 1947 - December 11, 2020Michael Scott "Scottie" Greer, 73, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative care, following a period of declining health.Scottie was born in Burke County, to the late James Ralph Greer, and Charlie Mae Scott March 10, 1947. Scottie worked in highway construction with D.O.T. for years following his time served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member at East Valdese Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Duckworth Greer.He is survived by his sons, Brian Greer and wife, Becky, Keith Greer and wife, Ashley, as well as Eric Greer and wife, Chesley; brother, Joe Greer and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Taylor Greer, Daxton Greer, Lucy Greer, Lincoln Greer, and Georgia Greer.The family will be having a private crypt side service in honor of Scottie at Burke Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese, NC 28690; and to Duke Health Cancer Center, 300 West Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.