Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Scott "Scottie" Greer
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Michael Scott "Scottie" Greer

March 10, 1947 - December 11, 2020

Michael Scott "Scottie" Greer, 73, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative care, following a period of declining health.

Scottie was born in Burke County, to the late James Ralph Greer, and Charlie Mae Scott March 10, 1947. Scottie worked in highway construction with D.O.T. for years following his time served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member at East Valdese Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Duckworth Greer.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Greer and wife, Becky, Keith Greer and wife, Ashley, as well as Eric Greer and wife, Chesley; brother, Joe Greer and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Taylor Greer, Daxton Greer, Lucy Greer, Lincoln Greer, and Georgia Greer.

The family will be having a private crypt side service in honor of Scottie at Burke Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese, NC 28690; and to Duke Health Cancer Center, 300 West Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Scottie was a second cousin whom I enjoyed so much when we were growing up. I loved him and Margaret and will miss them both. I´m happy they are together again.
Revonda Lail Sutton
December 15, 2020
Keith, so sorry to hear of your families loss. We will have you all in our prayers. Mike
Mike and Fauna
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Bruce and Rama Jean Franklin
December 13, 2020
Brian, Becky, and family. We are so sorry for your loss. We love you and if you need anything we are here.
Jeff and Jennifer Franckowiak
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results