Michael Lee Johnson



Michael Lee Johnson, 68, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Carolina Continued Care of Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m., at St. Luke Church of Opportunity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.



