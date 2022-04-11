Michael Edward TilleyAugust 12, 1948 - April 8, 2022Michael Edward Tilley, 73, of Morganton, went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, April 8, 2022.Born Aug. 12, 1948, in McDowell County, he was a son of the late John Carl and Ann McCourry Tilley. Mike was a longtime, active member of High Peak Baptist Church.Following his graduation from Appalachian State University, Mike began his career with Wachovia Bank in Morganton. In 1978, he began working in the retail automotive business with Far East Datsun in Hickory. He retired in 2012 from Hendrick Honda Hickory. Mike also served in the N.C. National Guard from 1970 until 1976. He loved traveling in general, but especially to the mountains and beaches with his wife, Shirley.In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Shirley P. Tilley; brother, Ben Tilley; and sister, Mary Nell Troutman.Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Chris Tilley; grandchildren, Addison and Blair Tilley; special nieces, Leigh Greene and Daphne Wood; nephews, Jerry Lee Powell, Brent Perkins and wife, Mary Beth, Eric Powell, and Ethan Tilley; niece, Lydia Tilley and husband, Chet; and his feline companion, Joseph.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at High Peak Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m., in the church, with Dr. Kevin Purcell officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Peak Baptist Church, 3073 High Peak Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home