Michael McKinley WalkerApril 22, 1969 - September 23, 2021Michael McKinley Walker, 52, of Valdese, passed away after a valiant battle with COVID-19 Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.Michael was born in Welch, W.Va., April 22, 1969, to David Marvin and Lola Faye Walker.Michael is survived by his mother, Lola Faye Walker; son and daughter-in-law, David and Kelsey Walker; two beautiful grandbabies, Beckley and McKinley; brother, David Marvin Walker Jr.; special friendship with Sue Lail; and too many other friends and family to name.Michael was preceded in death by his father, David Marvin Walker Sr.Michael was a valued worker and supervisor at Valdese Weavers, where he had been employed for over 30 years. He was a devoted father and papaw, making sure he always took care of his family. Both of his granddaughters held a special place in his heart, and they both will always have a piece of their Papaw with them. McKinley holds her papaw's middle name as her own, and Beckley was named after a town her papaw grew up near and always enjoyed. Michael was one who never knew a stranger, treating everyone as family, and never hesitated to do for others or lend a hand. In his free time, Michael enjoyed his vehicles and ATVs. Micheal was the definition of a hard worker, and he always would find something to do, never sitting still for too long. Michael was a Christian, attending church at Lighthouse Ministries.The family will host a receiving line from 3 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Services & Crematory Monday, Sept. 27, with the service to immediately follow in the chapel. The family kindly requests a private burial to follow that will take place at Burke Memorial Park.