Michael McKinley Walker
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Michael McKinley Walker

April 22, 1969 - September 23, 2021

Michael McKinley Walker, 52, of Valdese, passed away after a valiant battle with COVID-19 Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Michael was born in Welch, W.Va., April 22, 1969, to David Marvin and Lola Faye Walker.

Michael is survived by his mother, Lola Faye Walker; son and daughter-in-law, David and Kelsey Walker; two beautiful grandbabies, Beckley and McKinley; brother, David Marvin Walker Jr.; special friendship with Sue Lail; and too many other friends and family to name.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, David Marvin Walker Sr.

Michael was a valued worker and supervisor at Valdese Weavers, where he had been employed for over 30 years. He was a devoted father and papaw, making sure he always took care of his family. Both of his granddaughters held a special place in his heart, and they both will always have a piece of their Papaw with them. McKinley holds her papaw's middle name as her own, and Beckley was named after a town her papaw grew up near and always enjoyed. Michael was one who never knew a stranger, treating everyone as family, and never hesitated to do for others or lend a hand. In his free time, Michael enjoyed his vehicles and ATVs. Micheal was the definition of a hard worker, and he always would find something to do, never sitting still for too long. Michael was a Christian, attending church at Lighthouse Ministries.

The family will host a receiving line from 3 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Services & Crematory Monday, Sept. 27, with the service to immediately follow in the chapel. The family kindly requests a private burial to follow that will take place at Burke Memorial Park.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love, and will always miss you.
Mitchell Wright Wright
Family
October 7, 2021
Mike was a great guy. Very fond memories playing football and attending school with him. He was always kind. I don't ever remember seeing him angry. Just a good person. Prayers for his family.
Neal Hammons
Classmate
September 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss I knew Mike from running around in Pineville in 1988
Tammy Miller
Friend
September 24, 2021
Prayers for your family. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Hall
Coworker
September 24, 2021
Faye, David and family. So sorry for your loss. I remember him as a small child when I delivered your folks Faye & Marvin, the Welch Daily News. Prayers for you all during this difficult time. May God hold you all in His hand.
Randall Cooper
Friend
September 26, 2021
SORRY to hear about Michael.My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Eugene Jackson
Friend
September 25, 2021
