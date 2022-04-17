Michael WyattFebruary 21, 1947 - April 14, 2022Michael Wyatt, 75, of Drexel, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.Born Feb. 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Wayne and Minnie Wyatt. Michael was a member of Drexel Memorial Baptist Church. He loved his family very much. Michael was an avid University of Tennessee Vols sports fan. He put his family first and was a wise one with all the right advice.Michael is survived by his wife, Regina Kay Wyatt; children, Jen Wyatt Forrest (Jeff) of Smyrna, Ga., Mitch Wayne Wyatt of Piedmont, S.C., Michelle Wyatt Ollis (David), Jonathan Miller Wyatt, Andrew Michael Wyatt and Nicholas Wayne Wyatt; grandchildren, Phillip Wyatt, Anna Wyatt, Ava Forrest, Callie Forrest, Ella Forrest and Nolan Ollis; sisters, Pam Riffle (Don), Terry Johnson (Scot) and Cheri Young; brother, Steve Wyatt; two nieces; and four nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Phillip Wyatt.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.Sossoman Funeral Home