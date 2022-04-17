Michael Wyatt
February 21, 1947 - April 14, 2022
Michael Wyatt, 75, of Drexel, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Born Feb. 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Wayne and Minnie Wyatt. Michael was a member of Drexel Memorial Baptist Church. He loved his family very much. Michael was an avid University of Tennessee Vols sports fan. He put his family first and was a wise one with all the right advice.
Michael is survived by his wife, Regina Kay Wyatt; children, Jen Wyatt Forrest (Jeff) of Smyrna, Ga., Mitch Wayne Wyatt of Piedmont, S.C., Michelle Wyatt Ollis (David), Jonathan Miller Wyatt, Andrew Michael Wyatt and Nicholas Wayne Wyatt; grandchildren, Phillip Wyatt, Anna Wyatt, Ava Forrest, Callie Forrest, Ella Forrest and Nolan Ollis; sisters, Pam Riffle (Don), Terry Johnson (Scot) and Cheri Young; brother, Steve Wyatt; two nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Phillip Wyatt.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.